Warhammer 40,000 Series "Progressing Very Well"; Cavill "Excited"

Henry Cavill (Argylle) offered an update on how things are going with the early stages of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series adaptation.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the previously-announced Warhammer 40,000 streaming series adaptation that has Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) attached to star in and executive produce, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop had reached a full agreement that opened the door for Cavill to help lead the franchise across all of Amazon's productions (television, film, etc.). Translation? Any series adaptations could now officially get underway – and from the latest update offered by Cavill, it sounds like things are off to a promising start. Speaking with Collider in support of his film Argylle, Cavill was asked how things were looking. "Warhammer is progressing very well," Cavill shared. "Big things are happening, and we are very excited."

"All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for 'Warhammer,' is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen," read the update on the Warhammer Community page back in December. "This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer – bringing his pen, sword, and/or spear to the project." But that doesn't mean that it's time to start asking about when a trailer is going to drop. "TV and Film production is a mammoth undertaking. It's not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something arrives on screen," the update continued, urging patience while promising updates along the way.

"I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility," said Cavill when the news was first announced back in December 2022. "I couldn't be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios, and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true." Here's a look at Cavill's original Instagram post offering more of his thoughts on the news:

According to the official description released, Warhammer 40,000 "is set 40,000 years into the future, where things are dark indeed. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system. The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids known as the Necron, an elvish race known as Aeldari, and Orks, Tyranids are nasty aliens, and the T'au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope."

Cavill and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee & Natalie Viscuso ("The LEGO Movie" franchise) secured the "Warhammer 40,000" IP before shopping the project that would eventually land at Amazon (with Vertigo also executive producing, alongside GAW's Andy Smillie & Max Bottrill and Amazon Studios. The news came shortly after it was confirmed that Cavill would not be returning for Netflix's The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt for the fourth season.

