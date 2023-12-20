Posted in: Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: David Zaslav, max, paramount, warner bros discovery, wbd

Warner Bros. Discovery Eyeing Merger with Paramount Global: Report

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly eyeing a merger with Paramount Global. Could WBD end up being the home of DC Studios AND Star Trek?

Though the report came with the caveat that the discussions would be considered preliminary and could ultimately end up leading to nothing more than that – talk – Axios is reporting from several sources that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav and Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish met in New York City on Tuesday for several hours to discuss ways the two companies could work closer together – including a possible merger. So could we see Warner Bros. Discovery end up becoming the home of DC Studios and the "Star Trek" universe? Apparently, Zaslav has already spoken with Paramount's parent company owner Shari Redstone about a deal and hired bankers to explore a deal. That said, the report couldn't clarify if WBD would purchase Paramount Global or its parent company, National Amusements Inc. (NAI) – with both options reportedly being considered. By midweek, WBD's value was clocking in at around $29B and Paramount's value at a bit more than $10B.

Just to be clear? None of the major parties involved are commenting on the reporting, so for now, that's all it is – a report. That said, the move would be huge for both companies and send major ripples across the media landscape. Reportedly, executives don't see too many obstacles when it comes to getting a green light from Washington, D.C. (with the Axios report noting that WBD's lack of broadcast network ownership working to its advantage – a hurdle that Comcast had to deal with for NBC. As for the timing of the move, it comes at a time when a tax provision that was put into place during the Warner Media & Discovery merger is getting ready to expire, freeing up WBD to legally explore other merger options. The merger could result in a company with a powerful international streaming presence, and the addition of CBS News could see a major boost to Zaslav's long-term plans to boost CNN as a global news powerhouse. On the sports front, the company would be in a stronger position to compete for global sports rights in a number of areas. But what will the overall reaction be within the industry? Have we reached a new age of streaming/media consolidation at a level previously unseen? Stay tuned…

