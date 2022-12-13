Warrior Nun: Netflix Action-Drama Series Ending After 2 Seasons

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The rollout of cancellation announcements continued on Tuesday, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Netflix's Alba Baptista-starring action-drama series adaptation Warrior Nun would be ending its run after two seasons. Though boasting a strong & committed fanbase on social media, the series's second season would only place in the streamer's weekly Top 10 listings three times; and even then, the series wouldn't end up ranking higher than fifth place.

warrior nun
Warrior Nun. (L to R) Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice in episode 204 of Warrior Nun. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Created by series showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Warrior Nun: Netflix Action-Drama Series Ending After 2 Seasons
Warrior Nun. (L to R) Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Olivia Delc‡n as Sister Camila in episode 203 of Warrior Nun. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.