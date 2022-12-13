Warrior Nun: Netflix Action-Drama Series Ending After 2 Seasons

The rollout of cancellation announcements continued on Tuesday, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Netflix's Alba Baptista-starring action-drama series adaptation Warrior Nun would be ending its run after two seasons. Though boasting a strong & committed fanbase on social media, the series's second season would only place in the streamer's weekly Top 10 listings three times; and even then, the series wouldn't end up ranking higher than fifth place.

Created by series showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.