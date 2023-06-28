Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, season 2, simon barry, warrior nun

Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry Confirms Return: #WarriorNunSaved

Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry offered Halo Bearers & Nunkind the news that they'd been waiting to hear: #WarriorNunSaved!

Wow, Halo Bearers! Out of the ashes of the #RenewWarriorNun campaign came the #SaveWarriorNun campaign, with the fans fighting the good fight since word came down in December 2022 that the series was ending after two seasons. From social media rewatch parties and tons of fan art to billboard purchases around the globe, fans of showrunner Simon Barry's (Continuum, Van Helsing) Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun weren't ready to let their beloved show die. And it looks like they've succeeded, with Barry confirming that "because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts," Warrior Nun would be returning "more EPIC than you could imagine."

Here's a look at Barry's tweet sharing the good news – with a promise of more details coming soon:

Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

