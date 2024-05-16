Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, newlitg

Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 16th of May, 2024

Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits

LITG two years ago, Don't Ask The Undertaker

LITG three years ago – Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films

LITG four years ago – Applejack, Chun Lu, DC Comics

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations and more.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Henry Vogel, creator of Southern Knights

creator of Southern Knights Chester Brown , creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater

, creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater Todd Bernardy , creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath

, creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath Morry J. Hollowell, comic book colourist.

comic book colourist. Brian Germain, founder of Dark Elf Designs.

