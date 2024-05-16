Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, newlitg
Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 16th of May, 2024
Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.
Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Jonathan Hickman Returns To Krakoan Age X-Men One Last Time
- Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends (Today's X-Men Spoilers)
- Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons Shares What Convinced Him to Return
- High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Shines in New ABC Series Teaser (VIDEO)
- The Rookie Season 7 Moved to Midseason; ABC Explains Decision
- Spider-Man Gets A Brand New Anti-Vampire Power in Blood Hunt
- Hope's Father And What Happens To The Mutants (X-Men Forever Spoilers)
- What If Taylor Swift Was In The X-Men? Dazzler #1 by Loo & Loureiro
- DC Comics Launches More Kenner Super Powers Variant Covers
- Mattel Announces Converting Transformers Hot Wheels Optimus Prime
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- An Epic Golden Age Crossover Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction
- Oni Press Gets Sesame Street Comic Book License For August 2024
- Nico Minoru Arrives Early, In Ultimate X-Men #3 Today
- The Return Of Junkyard Joe by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank in Geiger #3
- Dream Frontier, a New YA Graphic Novel by Tony Weaver Jr & Irene Yeom
- Something Crawled Out #1 Delayed by Vault Comics to October, Made Free
LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits
- Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Comics People React To Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover
- Marvel Ends Daredevil With #14 In August But A New #1 In September
- Titans S05/Future Plans: Jinx Return, Terra, Red Hood Spinoff
- Marvel Comics Launches Something #CLASSIFIED For August 2023
- Al Ewing & Martín Cóccolo Launch Marvel's Immortal Thor #1 in August
- Checklist For X-Men's The Fall Of X From Marvel in August 2023
- Conan The Barbarian #2 with Pictish Scout Brissa From Titan in August
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Mini Spotlight: Carol Kane's Pelia
- Doctor Who: Check Out Tennant & Tate's Great BAFTA Debate (VIDEO)
- Amanda Waller's Big Bad Spoilers For Titans #1 & Dawn Of DC Primer
- John Stewart's Ongoing Comic Confirmed as Green Lantern War Journal
- L.B. Cole Covers 1945's Captain Flight Comics, up for Auction
- Peter Laird Inks Kevin Eastman's Pencils For TMNT/Usagi Yojimbo #4
- Fiction House's Debut of Rangers Comics, up for Auction
- Stephanie Phillips/Alberto Foche on 4 Contest of Chaos Marvel Annuals
- "The Chip" – Oni Releases Secret Xino Ashcan to 300 Stores
- Peter David Returns to Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 Ahead Of Spider-Verse
- Carlos Hernandez & Juann Cabal see Miles Morales join Strange Academy
- Kyle Starks & Jesús Hervás Revive Pet Avengers as Marvel Unleashed
- It's Carnage Vs Knull For The Death Of Venomverse In August
- Riri Williams Ironheart Comic NOT For August (UPDATE)
- Eleven Comic Book Stores Open, Six Close and Two Re-Open
- Is Priest Tying Superman: Lost & Black Adam Together? (Spoilers)
- Victory Comics Featuring Bill Everett's The Conqueror, up for Auction
- Pablo Cartaya & Miguel Díaz Rivas Throw An MG Curveball Graphic Novel
- Frontera's Julio Anta & Jacoby Salcedo's Paco & Tiny MG Graphic Novel
- Frank Miller's Wolverine In The Daily LITG, 15th of May 2023
LITG two years ago, Don't Ask The Undertaker
- Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
- Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
- Conan License To Move On From Marvel Comics
- The Rookie S04 Finale Preview: Firefly Reunion, Pete Davidson & More
- Stargirl & S.T.R.I.P.E. Confront Pat's Past in Arrowverse Crossover
- Elvira Gets The Tribute She Deserves With New NECA Figure
- Conan Leaves Marvel, in the Daily LITG,15th of May 2022
- D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month
- Saturday Night Live Season 48 May Be "Year of Change": Lorne Michaels
- Conan's Owner Asks Who You'd Like To Write, Draw, Colour Conan Comics
- X-Men Tops This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Sonic The Hedgehog Hits Fifty To Thank FOC It's The 15th Of May 2022
- Cecil Castellucci & Saazleen Khan's YA Graphic Novel My First Monster
- Dave McKean Working On Reworked, Remade, Recut Movie, Caligula
LITG three years ago – Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films
- Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
- Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Tasks & Rewards For Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Swablu Community Day Box & Ticket: Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Will Reunite All The Doctors & More
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out
- Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
- Noel Clarke No Longer Attending London Film And Comic Con
- SCOOP: How Michael Jordan Will Appear In Space Jam 2 (Spoilers)
- The Elusive Debut of Cheetah in Wonder Woman #6 Up for Auction
- The Canonical Aquaman in Adventure Comics #260 Up for Auction
- Bad Idea's Great Idea: A $1 Sampler As A Limited Commodity
- Unexpected Green Hornet Covers From Michael Kaluta Up For Auction
- Fortnite & Pokemon Sales Go Gangbusters – Comic Store In Your Future
- Tony Stark & Black Widow Ultimate Sex Scene by Bryan Hitch, Auctioned
- The Silver Coin To Be Ongoing Series From Image Comics
- Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso's Moonshine To End in August With #28
- Target Targets Trading Card Buyers – The Daily LITG, 15th May 2021
- Christina Soontornvat & Joanna Cacao Sell The Tryout and The Squad
LITG four years ago – Applejack, Chun Lu, DC Comics
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations and more.
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
- Clownhunter Joins Punchline in Batman's Upcoming Joker War
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
- Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow
- Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes to Empyre X-Men, Fantastic Four and Star Wars
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Neal Adams and Mark Waid to Debut Fantastic Four: Antithesis
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Henry Vogel, creator of Southern Knights
- Chester Brown, creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater
- Todd Bernardy, creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath
- Morry J. Hollowell, comic book colourist.
- Brian Germain, founder of Dark Elf Designs.
