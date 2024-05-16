Posted in: FX, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: fx, Grotesquerie, ryan murphy, travis kelce

Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce on Feeling Like a "Jabroni" On The Set

Grotesquerie star Travis Kelce on working with Ryan Murphy, appreciating the opportunity, why he feels like a "jabroni" on the set & more.

Earlier this month, we learned that Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce had joined the cast of Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown)-starring Grotesquerie. Since then, we have had a chance to see how things have been going – mostly because Nash-Betts has been gracious enough to share some great behind-the-scenes images & videos.

Discussing what he could about filming with his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce had nothing but great things to share about the experience and what it's been like working with Murphy. "It's been so much fun. Ryan Murphy is [an] unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above, man. He's just — there's nothing he can't do, and everybody's just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable," Travis Kelce shared during the episode. "Even on top of that, just giving me kinda the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part that I'm in."

"I feel like an amateur. And, I haven't gotten fired yet, so we're doing good. They haven't told me to fucking kick rocks after the first week, so it's been awesome," Travis Kelce added, discussing how his lack of an acting resume left him feeling like a "jabroni" when he was on the set. "I was kinda blown away and kinda, like, shocked that he [Murphy] was willing to give me a role like this because it is a big role on the show. He seemed very confident that I'd be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So, hopefully, I don't bomb this for him," he shared.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!