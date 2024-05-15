Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the watchers

The Watchers: TV Spot Warns You Not To Go Near The Burrows

Warner Bros. has released another TV spot for The Watchers, this time focusing on the second rule: do not go near the burrows.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops chilling new TV spot for 'The Watchers' with a foreboding rule.

Horror flick vies for attention amid summer's heavy-hitters and blockbuster IPs.

Unique marketing strategy unfolds through survival rules in captivating teasers.

Audiences learn the deadly rules protagonists must break, as tension mounts.

Ah, this little series of videos is beginning to make sense. The Watchers is the film with a big question mark hanging over it next month. It's [kind of?] a horror movie releasing in the middle of the summer and is surrounded on all sides by massive franchise films and recognizable IP. There also isn't much time between Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and this release, and you know Warner Bros. will throw the full weight of its marketing behind the movie that needs to crack several hundred million to get out of the red. So there's a chance The Watchers isn't going to be a massive marketing push either, or at least not until the week or two before it comes out. So they have started releasing little TV spots on YouTube, and they are going over the rules that everyone being held captive must follow if they want to stay alive. So far, the first rule has been "Do not open the door after sunset," and now the second rule is "Do not go near the burrows." This is some nifty little marketing while also informing us, as the audience, what exactly these people have to comply with and what rules our protagonists will immediately break to make all hell break lose.

The Watchers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 12 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

