Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in May 2024.

Article Summary

  • May 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch highlights Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.
  • Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare tops the value chart at $43.70.
  • Pidgeot ex sees a significant increase in value, reflecting a trend in ex cards.
  • No major changes in value but Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames set remains easy to complete.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Scarlet & Violet - 151 top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $43.70
  2. Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $19.75
  3. Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $12.03
  4. Pidgeot ex 164/197: $10.56
  5. Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $9.38
  6. Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $7.70
  7. Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $7.45
  8. Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $5.61
  9. Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $5.35
  10. Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare 230/197: $5.14

We see a pretty big increase in value on Pidgeot ex. We are in general seeing playable ex cards, especially those featuring Generation One Pokémon, end up far more valuable than V cards were during the Sword & Shield era. Outside of this shift, there has been no major changes in value for this set. It remains a relatively easy set to complete.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

