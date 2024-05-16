Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in May 2024.

Article Summary May 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch highlights Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare tops the value chart at $43.70.

Pidgeot ex sees a significant increase in value, reflecting a trend in ex cards.

No major changes in value but Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames set remains easy to complete.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $43.70 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $19.75 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $12.03 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $10.56 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $9.38 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $7.70 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $7.45 Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $5.61 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $5.35 Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare 230/197: $5.14

We see a pretty big increase in value on Pidgeot ex. We are in general seeing playable ex cards, especially those featuring Generation One Pokémon, end up far more valuable than V cards were during the Sword & Shield era. Outside of this shift, there has been no major changes in value for this set. It remains a relatively easy set to complete.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

