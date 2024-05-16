Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, dune: prophecy, smiling friends, south park, squid game 2, the last of us, The Rookie, X-Men '97

South Park, The Last of Us, Squid Game 2 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 16, 2024:

Always Sunny: Michael Strahan Reopens Emmys Wound in 5 Seconds (VIDEO)

The Rookie S06E10 Promo; Hawley, Fillion, Cox Tease Season Finale

AEW Dynamite Preview: Plus, An Apology from The Chadster

AEW Serves Up "Meal & a Match" on YouTube, Featuring Eddie Kingston

Biden/Trump CNN Debate: Tapper, Bash Moderating; ABC: Sept. Debate

X-Men '97 Season 2 in 2026? Marvel Studios Schedule Raises Question

3 Body Problem Set for New Episodes; Benioff, Weiss & Woo Returning

The Golden Bachelorette: I Am Absolutely Ready To Be Hurt Again

NFL Notes: Netflix Airing Christmas Day Games; Giants Hit Hard Knocks

South Park Teaser: Could It Be "The End of Obesity" For Cartman?

Smiling Friends Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview: Allan's Quest for Paperclips

SNL Midweek: Yearbook-Signing Pressure Too Much for Jake Gyllenhaal

Squid Game 2 Star: Netflix Series Set to Return This December

Rick and Morty: The Anime Overview Released; Still No Premiere Date

Biden, Trump Give WBD an Upfronts Gift: CNN/Max Debate This June

Dune: Prophecy Teaser Released; Prequel Series Arrives This Fall

The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey in New Season 2 Images

Terminator Zero: Netflix Animated Series Set for "Judgment Day" Debut

What Is "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"? Prime Video Scores Game Show Spinoff

Doctor Who Ep. 3 "BOOM" Review: Steven Moffat's Angry, Intense Hour

