Always Sunny: Danny DeVito's Season 17 Update Raises Some Questions

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Danny DeVito shared a quick Season 17 update involving September - but we need a clarification...

We haven't had a really good update on how things are looking with the 17th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia since October 2023 – mostly because we know that The Gang's real-life counterparts have other projects in play and that they find their way back to Paddy's when the time is right. But earlier today, DeVito offered a quick update that left us a bit confused – but did offer a month. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood earlier today during Disney's big Upfronts presentation for the media and potential advertisers, DeVito offers what sounds like, "We're going again in September." Except – what does "going again" mean? Does that mean that they're eyeing September to start filming Season 17 – or that the new season is expected to hit FXX in September? Considering that it's the middle of May, we're leaning towards filming starting in September – but who knows? Maybe they're looking to punch out the season over the next four months. Whichever it is, September is clearly important.

Here's a look at DeVito kicking things off with the "September" comment before joking about how being with Disney means that can now really start cutting loose. Following that, DeVito explains why he enjoys returning to the show, the camaraderie that the cast shares, and more – and we agree, eight episodes really do seem to fly by (a part in the clip below where DeVito broke our hearts):

Danny DeVito on what's in store for the next season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' and his favorite part about working with the cast pic.twitter.com/Yy1Kh4yHP7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards earlier this year, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

