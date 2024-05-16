Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Movies, Superman | Tagged: james gunn, superman, Tom King

Where Did That Scene Of Superman Pulling On His Boots Come From?

Superman: Up in the Sky was originally written by Tom King and drawn by Andy Kubert in the Walmart-exclusive comic book title Superman Giant.

Article Summary Explore 'Superman: Up in the Sky' origins in Walmart's 'Superman Giant' anthology.

Uncover the Darkseid scene referencing Superman's simple act of boot pulling.

Tom King's connection to James Gunn hints at influences in new Superman projects.

'Superman Giant' #13 spurs speculation, with sales impacts spotted on eBay and Amazon.

Superman: Up in the Sky was originally a series of original stories written by Tom King and drawn by Andy Kubert that were serialised in the Walmart-exclusive and heavily-promoted anthology title Superman Giant. It was later republished in a six-issue limited series for comic book stores, before being collected in a single volume for bookstores.

One story called The Offer from Superman Giant #13, reprinted in Superman: Up In The Sky #5 sees Darkeid as the tempter of Superman, telling an idealised version of the life he could have at home if he only gives up something precious. Superman refuses. But it also has an idealised version of Superman's life in which he, well, puts one boot on after another. And that, it seems, is the scene being referenced in the promo image that caused so much fuss. Notably, writer Tom King has been James Gunn's comic book go-to guy, reading the new Superman film script and writing the Supergirl movie. So what better Superman comic to reference, as well as All-Star Superman, than Superman: Up In The Sky?

Bleeding Cool already covered how the appearance of All-Star Superman's Solaris, The Sun Tyrant, in the background of that image boosted sales of back-issues, with our coverage helping to make, for a time, the DC One Million Omnibus the best-selling DC comic on Amazon, at least while they had it in stock. As it stands, no speculator or collector seems to have drawn a similar link between Superman Giant #13 or Superman Up In The Sky #5. Challenge accepted

There have been no Superman Giant #13 sales on late on eBay though a set of 1 to 14 just went for $15 the lot. Which given current behaviour, was quite the bargain as individual issues she'll for around $5. The Superman Up In The Sky #5 reprint has sold from between $7-$9. And the collection is… out of print. Oh dear. This has all the elements of a speculation bubble just waiting to happen; all it takes is some irresponsible market-manipulating website to post some scurrilous concoction of supposition and jumped-to-conclusions. But where, in this modern day and age, will we find such a beast?

Oh yeah…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!