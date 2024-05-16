Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, Heartache, Kelsi Jo Silva, magical realism, witch, ya

Heartache, a New Magical Realist YA Graphic Novel, by Kelsi Jo Silva

Heartache is the debut graphic novel work of Kelsi Jo Silva as a writer/artist, about overcoming and surviving domestic abuse.

Article Summary Kelsi Jo Silva's Heartache is a YA graphic novel tackling domestic abuse.

A young witch's story of cursed family and unlikely allies, aiming to heal.

Heartache acquired by Putnam for North American rights, coming in Summer 2026.

Background on Putnum Publishers' history and its merger into Penguin Random House.

Heartache is the debut graphic novel work of Kelsi Jo Silva as both a writer and artist. A YA graphic novel about overcoming and surviving domestic abuse with the help of found family, follows a young witch who accidentally transforms her father into a literal monster during a fight and must partner with her nemesis-turned-friend (and potentially something more) to undo the curse before her father can hurt anyone else.

Chris Hernandez at Putnam has acquired North American rights to Heartache, which will be published in the summer of 2026. Kelsi Jo Silva's agents at P.S. Literary Agency negotiated the deal. Kelsi Jo Silva says, "Those who know me personally might know that my first conception of Heartache was at least 7-8 years ago. The story has been rattling around my head, changing shape for nearly a decade. I'm nervous and excited to tell it!" Kelsi Jo Silva graduated from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design and works as an artist and illustrator based out of Denver, Colorado, and her comics work includes Lost Angeles with Jordan Lichtman and her upcoming graphic novel, Off Menu with Oliver Gerlach will be published in October by Yellow Jacket.

Putnum Publishers began as Wiley & Putnam with the 1838 partnership between George Palmer Putnam and John Wiley, whose father had founded his own company in 1807. In 1848, John Wiley established G. Putnam Broadway in New York, and in 1874, the company established its own book printing and manufacturing office at 182 Fifth Avenue. MCA bought Putnam Publishing Group and Berkley Publishing Group in 1975, MCA was bought by Matsushita Electric in 1990. the Seagram Company acquired 80% of MCA and changed the name of the company to Universal Studios. Phyllis Grann brokered the deal for Putnam to be merged with Penguin Group in 1996. Putnam and the Penguin Group formed Penguin Putnam Inc, now part of Penguin Random House.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!