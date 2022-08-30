Warrior Season 3: HBO Max Martial Arts Drama Adds 10 More to Cast

The HBO Max martial arts action drama Warrior will have several new faces adding 10 in recurring roles to the cast including Telly Leung, Kevin Otto, Adam Rayner, Nick Cordileone, Dominique Maher, Neels Claasen, Sean Marco, Jazzara Jaslyn, Colin Moss, and Sizo Mahlangu. They join an already loaded ensemble cast that includes Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Kieran Bew, Langley Kirkwood, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Hoon Lee. Based on the writings of Bruce Lee, Warrior follows Ah Sahm (Koji), a Chinese immigrant and martial arts prodigy involved in the Tong Wars in the late 1800s while also having to deal with the ongoing unrest and systemic racism in San Francisco.

Character Descriptions for New Cast in Warrior Season 3

Leung plays Marcel, a nomadic Chinese nightclub singer working on the Barbary Coast; Otto is Horace Clark, Bill's (Bew) condescending brother-in-law and owner of a successful cement factory; Rayner plays Douglas Strickland III, a ruthless railroad baron and an old friend of Nellie's husband; Cordileone is Edmund Mosely, a Secret Service agent who comes to San Francisco to pursue an important case. Maher plays Catherine Archer, a political booster who takes an interest in Mayor Buckley; Claasen is Benjamin Atwood, the newly-appointed Chief of the San Francisco Police; Marco plays Stewart Gumm, Mayor Buckley's conniving right-hand man; Jaslyn is Eliza Pendleton, a wealthy socialite who takes an interest in Mai Ling; Moss plays Franklin Thayer, a charismatic candidate for San Francisco Mayor; Mahlangu is Isaac, the ruthless lieutenant to Happy Jack and a notorious Barbary Coast gangster.

Warrior was originally a Cinemax original for its first two seasons before it found a new home on the WarnerMedia streamer and was renewed for season three. Created by Jonathan Tropper, the series is also executive produced by Justin Lin and Bruce's daughter Shannon Lee. Deadline Hollywood.