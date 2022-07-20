Bullet Train Dolby Poster Revealed A Tickets Go On Sale

Bullet Train is heading our way on August 5th, and today tickets are on sale for the film's run in Dolby Cinema. To celebrate, Dolby had a poster featuring artwork from artist 17th & Oak commissioned, which you can find below. David Leitch directed the film, which stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny.

Bullet Train Seems Quite Ambitious

"In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world's fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2."

This feels like it could be a sleeper hit of the summer, and in the very bleak looking release schedule of August in theaters, could have some strong legs at the box office. The cast is certainly there, as the leads and especially Bad Bunny have major drawing power. It was very wise to move this film to August, earlier in the summer Bullet train would have barely made a dent. I am sure there are high hopes for this from Sony as well, as an action franchise, especially one that has big names attached to it. We shall see who survives that long though, when Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio opens in theaters on August 5th. You can purchase Dolby Cinema tickets right here.