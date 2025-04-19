Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: recaps, Wrestlemania, wrestling, wwe hall of fame

Watch: 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Moments You Can't Miss

Last night's WWE Hall of Fame honored wrestling legends and a legendary match. Watch highlights of Luger, Triple H, McCool, and more emotional induction moments.

The annual tradition of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took place last night following SmackDown, honoring some of the most influential figures in professional wrestling history. The emotional and memorable evening featured a stellar lineup of inductees receiving their well-deserved recognition. For those who missed the late-night festivities, we've compiled videos of the key moments from each induction.

Lex Luger (inducted by Diamond Dallas Page)

Diamond Dallas Page took to the podium to induct his longtime friend and colleague Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame with heartfelt remarks about Luger's remarkable journey. Page spoke eloquently about Luger's transformation from "The Total Package" to the man he is today, highlighting both his professional achievements and his personal redemption story.

Luger's acceptance speech was particularly moving as he stood from his wheelchair to address the audience. He spoke candidly about his past struggles and the spiritual awakening that changed his life. His gratitude toward the fans, particularly those who showed him support during his lowest moments, demonstrated the profound impact wrestling fans have had on his life beyond the squared circle.

Michelle McCool (inducted by The Undertaker)

In a rare public display of his personal life, The Undertaker appeared without his signature supernatural persona to induct his wife, Michelle McCool. The Deadman showed his human side, becoming visibly emotional while discussing McCool's impact on the women's division and on his own life outside the ring.

McCool's acceptance speech highlighted her journey from The Diva Search to becoming a cornerstone of women's wrestling. She shared her "flawless finishes" life philosophy and spoke about overcoming significant health challenges throughout her career. Her acknowledgment of the current women's roster and those who paved the way before her demonstrated her appreciation for wrestling's evolutionary path.

2025 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing Inductees: Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff

The Legacy Wing inductions honored three influential figures who helped shape professional wrestling's history. Each received a dedicated video package celebrating their contributions to the industry, with family members in attendance to accept recognition on their behalf. This respectful presentation offered a dignified tribute to wrestling pioneers whose impact continues to resonate today.

The Natural Disasters

Fred Ottman (Typhoon) was joined by family members representing the late John Tenta (Earthquake) for this emotional tag team induction. Tenta's children spoke movingly about their father's larger-than-life persona in the ring contrasted with his gentle nature at home. The speech highlighted the genuine friendship between the two massive competitors who terrorized opponents in the early 1990s.

Ottman's remarks about his "brother from another mother" revealed the deep bond the team shared beyond their on-screen partnership. His emotional recollection of Tenta's battle with cancer provided a poignant reminder of the human cost behind the entertainment we enjoy.

Austin vs. Hart WrestleMania 13 Submission Match (inducted by CM Punk)

In a historic first, a specific match was inducted into the Hall of Fame as CM Punk presented the legendary WrestleMania 13 Submission Match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Punk spoke with visible emotion about how this match influenced his own career and wrestling philosophy.

Both Austin and Hart accepted the honor, with Austin acknowledging the match's pivotal role in launching his "Stone Cold" persona. The physical representation of the induction—a split bust showing half of each man's face—symbolized how their careers became forever intertwined through this iconic confrontation.

WWE 2025 Hall of Fame Headliner Triple H (inducted by Shawn Michaels)

The ceremony concluded with the induction of Triple H, presented by his longtime friend and D-Generation X partner Shawn Michaels. Michaels delivered a speech that balanced humor with sincere appreciation for their decades-long friendship and Triple H's evolution from wrestler to WWE's creative leader.

Triple H's acceptance speech was comprehensive and emotional as he acknowledged the numerous individuals who influenced his career. From his beginnings with Killer Kowalski to his days with The Kliq, through DX and Evolution, to his current role guiding WWE's creative direction, Triple H expressed gratitude to mentors, colleagues, friends, and family members who supported his journey.

Final Thoughts on The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony provided a fitting prelude to today's WrestleMania weekend festivities. NXT Stand and Deliver kicks off at 1PM Eastern, followed by the first night of WrestleMania 41 beginning at 7PM Eastern. Both events are available on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

For a complete preview of this weekend's WrestleMania 41 extravaganza, check out the comprehensive breakdown by my brother and colleague, Chad McMahon, right here on Bleeding Cool.

