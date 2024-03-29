Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: damon lindelof, HBO, hooded justice, Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen, will reeves

Watchmen: Damon Lindelof Honors Louis Gossett Jr. in Heartfelt Post

In a heartfelt post, Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof honored Louis Gossett Jr., who portrayed Will Reeves/Hooded Justice in the HBO series.

Earlier today, the news broke that Academy Award & Emmy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. had passed away at the age of 87. Over the course of his seventy years on the big screen, the small screen, and the theater stage, Gossett Jr. crafted two lifetimes worth of acting excellence. While any number of films, television appearances, and live-theater work could easily be celebrated, one of Gossett Jr.'s roles will always be at the top of the list for us – Will Reeves, aka Hooded Justice, the first masked hero and inspiration for the Minutemen in HBO & Damon Lindelof's Regina King-starring pseudo-sequel spinoff/remix of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons & colorist John Higgins' comic book classic Watchmen. The role would earn Gossett Jr. a nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie" during the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Earlier today, Lindelof shared a heartfelt post reflecting on his time working with Gossett Jr. on the award-winning series and the time they would share together on the set. "We would sit on the stage, you patiently answering every question I had about ENEMY MINE… and then regaling me with stories of your ascent through a century when the gravity of the great experiment that is America did everything it could to weigh you down… all without complaint or anger, only an acknowledgment of the suffering," the series creator wrote.

"Lou… I'll never forget the first time we spoke. The grace by which you tolerated my clumsy fandom, the curiosity you demonstrated about 'Watchmen,' and your understanding that it would be a massive undertaking to inhabit the alpha and omega of our story, Will Reeves… and his super/alter ego, the very first masked vigilante, Hooded Justice. Who better to cast as a legend than a legend? We would sit on the stage, you patiently answering every question I had about ENEMY MINE… and then regaling me with stories of your ascent through a century when the gravity of the great experiment that is America did everything it could to weigh you down… all without complaint or anger, only an acknowledgment of the suffering. Wounds need air, Lou, and you were an abundance of oxygen. Brilliant, kind and gifted… I am forever grateful you shared your gifts with 'Watchmen.' You elevated everything you did, Lou… I will remember you always," Lindelof wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, including an image from the limited series with co-star King and an image of Gossett Jr.'s Will Reeves, alongside an image of a younger version of himself (played by Jovan Adepo):

