Watchmen: Damon Lindelof Knows REAL Origin of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

If you were paying attention to the news lately (especially this morning) then you know that Summer 2021 has become the "Summer of Billionaires Going Into Space" (because that's apparently a "thing" we do now?). First, we had Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic heading straight up on July 11. Not to be outdone (though technically since he was second…), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen did not form the oddest boy band ever. But what they did do was take Bezos' Blue Origin spaceship (wait for it)… straight up.

Now, better folks than I will debate the pros and cons of billionaires spending that kind of money on space trips instead of paying more in taxes or contributing more. Others will debate what the scientific merits are to trips such as these, while even more will question if these launches will really help make public space travel more affordable for the average citizen. Personally, I'm all about HBO's Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof's theory on where Bezos got the idea for "Blue Origin" from. Think back to that scene early in the series's run when Jean Smart's FBI Agent Laurie Blake reaching into her silver briefcase for a little (well, definitely not "little") bluish trip down memory lane (was that enough of a ten-ton innuendo for you?).

Here's a look at Lindeolf's startling piece of conspiratorial evidence, as the case for our world and the world of HBO's Watchmen merging continues to grow:

