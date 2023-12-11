Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, Watchmen

Watchmen: Looks Like HBO Series Wasn't Removed From Max After All?

Based on WBD CEO David Zaslav's track record, the confusion is understandable - but it looks like HBO's Watchmen wasn't removed from Max.

We can understand why people would assume that David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery would remove it for tax write-off purposes based on the hack-and-slash approach that the company's taken to its library for close to two years. But it turns out that HBO & Damon Lindelof's Regina King-starring pseudo-sequel spinoff/remix of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons & colorist John Higgins' comic book classic Watchmen hasn't been removed from the streaming service – as you can see from the screencap taken just before this went live. Unofficially, we're hearing it's one of the "technical glitches" things – but all we care about is that it's still there. Now excuse us while we go out to buy a physical copy just to be safe…

Alan Moore Shares His Thoughts on HBO's Watchmen

During an interview with GQ from 2022, Alan Moore shared some "backstory" on his initial (and brief) interactions with Lindelof before the latter began work on HBO's remix/pseudo-sequel. Here's a look at some of what Moore had to share:

Moore on Not Watching Adaptations of His Works: "I would be the last person to want to sit through any adaptations of my work. From what I've heard of them, it would be enormously punishing. It would be torturous and for no very good reason."

Moore on His Very Brief Correspondence with Damon Lindelof: "There was an incident—probably a concluding incident, for me. I received a bulky parcel through Federal Express that arrived here in my sedate little living room. It turned out to contain a powder blue barbecue apron with a hydrogen symbol on the front. But the letter, I think it opened with, 'Dear Mr. Moore, I am one of the bastards currently destroying Watchmen.' That wasn't the best opener. It went on through a lot of what seemed to me to be neurotic rambling. 'Can you at least tell us how to pronounce 'Ozymandias'?' I got back with a very abrupt and probably hostile reply telling him that I'd thought that Warner Brothers were aware that they, nor any of their employees, shouldn't contact me again for any reason," Moore recounted, adding, "I explained that I had disowned the work in question, and partly that was because the film industry and the comics industry seemed to have created things that had nothing to do with my work but which would be associated with it in the public mind. I said, 'Look, this is embarrassing to me. I don't want anything to do with you or your show. Please don't bother me again.'"

Moore of Seeing HBO's "Watchmen" Be Celebrated: "When I saw the television industry awards that the 'Watchmen' television show had apparently won, I thought, 'Oh, god, perhaps a large part of the public, this is what they think 'Watchmen' was?' They think that it was a dark, gritty, dystopian superhero franchise that was something to do with white supremacism. Did they not understand 'Watchmen'?"

Moore on Not Having Hope About Adaptations of His Other Works, Too: "'Watchmen' was nearly 40 years ago and was relatively simple in comparison with a lot of my later work. What are the chances that they broadly understood anything since? This tends to make me feel less than fond of those works. They mean a bit less in my heart."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!