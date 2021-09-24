Night Court: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette Pilot Gets Series Order

Original series star John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch's pilot for a sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court has been found guilty of deserving a series order. On Friday, NBC made the news official, though it wasn't announced if the series would have a 2021/2022 midseason debut or be held until the 2022/2023 season. Joining Larroquette and Rauch on the series are Ana Villafañe (Younger), Lacretta (Gotham), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).

With a pilot written and executive produced by Dan Rubin (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and based on Reinhold Weege's original series, the multi-camera Night Court will introduce viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette).

Villafañe is set for the role of Monica, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Monica sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up.

Originally, Rauch was only planning to stay behind the camera- but those plans changed after the script, as she explained, "My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin," said Rauch. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television."

The loss of Anderson in 2018 hit the cast hard, with Larroquette posting a heartfelt message when the news first broke, "Heartsick. He was wicked smart. He was wicked funny. He had a big laugh. He had a big heart. He delighted in legerdemain especially when he caused someone to scratch their head and proclaim; How the hell did you do that? And he could eat a hamster like no one I ever knew." One of the highlights of the original series was the on-screen chemistry between Anderson's Stone and Larroquette's Fielding. Airing for eight and nine seasons, the series that followed the night shift of an NYC municipal court would go on to earn three Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominations. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.