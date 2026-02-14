Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson: Here's What's Ahead with March 8th's S02E12: "A Family Meal"

We're getting an update on what's to come with CBS's Watson. Here's an overview and image gallery for March 8th's S02E12: "A Family Meal."

Article Summary Watson moves to Sunday nights on CBS, lining up with Tracker and Marshals starting March 1st.

S02E12 "A Family Meal" explores unsettling family secrets tied to a rare neurological disorder.

S02E11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms" has Watson and team racing to save a couple from a sinkhole.

Noah Mills joins the cast as Beck Wythe, shaking up relationships and clinic dynamics this season.

With only a little more than a week to go until CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson moves to Sunday nights on March 1st (joining Justin Hartley-starring Tracker and Luke Grimes-starring Marshals), the network is giving us a look at what the season has to offer after S02E11: "The Tunnel Under the Elms." Set to hit screens on March 8th, S02E12: "A Family Meal" tackles the theme of family in two very different ways. We're going to stop there to avoid any spoilers before you check out the overview and images that we have waiting for you below:

Watson S02E11: "The Tunnel Under the Elms" & S02E12: "A Family Meal"

Watson Season 2 Episode 11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms" – Watson (Morris Chesnut) and the fellows race against the clock to save a man and his pregnant wife from a terrifying sinkhole. Meanwhile, Ingrid's (Eve Harlow) future with her therapy group becomes unclear. Written by Jason Inman and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Watson Season 2 Episode 12 "A Family Meal" – When a patient arrives at the Holmes Clinic plagued by a mysterious neurological disorder, Watson and the fellows discover they were forced to eat their parents amid a childhood survival incident. Meanwhile, Adam is struggling with how his future will change as a father. Written by Jeffrey Paul King & Anna Mackey and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

