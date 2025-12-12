Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd" Sneak Peeks: Holmes Returns

Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes returns and more in sneak peeks at CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd."

Article Summary Sherlock Holmes returns as Watson grows suspicious in Watson S02E10: Never Been CRISPR’d.

A gene-editing experiment gone wrong brings biohacker Hobie and his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic.

Get a look at the trailer, sneak peeks, and image gallery for the next episode.

The episode was penned by Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross and directed by Anton Cropper.

Usually, a storyline about a gene-editing experiment going wrong would be more than enough to grab our attention. But next week's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson has another storyline that's hitting our radar. According to the overview for S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd," Chestnut's Watson is growing suspicious of whatever it is that's going on with Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes. You see what we mean, right? Thankfully, we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and two early sneak peeks to pass along.

Watson Season 2 Episode 10: "Never Been CRISPR'd" Preview

Watson Season 2 Episode 10 "Never Been CRISPR'd" – Watson's biohacker friend Hobie (aka the man with the glowing chest) returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong. Meanwhile, Watson becomes suspicious of Sherlock. Written by Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross and directed by Anton Cropper.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

