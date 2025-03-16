Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Season 1 Ep. 6 "The Camgirl Inquiry" Preview: Race Against Time

Watson (Morris Chestnut) deals with his guilt and a race against time in the week's episode. Here's a look at S01E06: "The Camgirl Inquiry."

Still dealing with his guilt over Sherlock's death (Hmmm…???), Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the team race the clock to find a camgirl who collapsed during a video call with Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall). Big problem. They know almost nothing about her real identity. That's where things stand with this week's episode of CBS's Chestnut-starring Watson. Along with the official overview for S01E06: "The Camgirl Inquiry," we also have the official image gallery, episode trailer, and three sneak peeks. In addition, we have a look ahead to S01E07: "Teeth Marks" (March 23rd) – featuring the return of Randall Park's Moriarty.

Watson S01E06: "The Camgirl Inquiry"/S01E07: "Teeth Marks" Previews

Watson Season 1 Episode 6 "The Camgirl Inquiry": Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall) musters the courage to ask Watson (Morris Chestnut) to help him when his camgirl suddenly collapses during a video call. He does not know anything about her real life, so the team must act quickly to locate her before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson grapples with guilt over Sherlock's death, and Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) has doubts about her relationship. Written by Neal Dusedau and directed by Billie Woodruff.

Watson Season 1 Episode 7 "Teeth Marks": While Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the team help a woman whose memory resets every three minutes, Watson struggles with auditory hallucinations and questions whether someone is behind his current decline. Also, Moriarty (Randall Park) plots his next move. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

