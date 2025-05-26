Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Season 2: CBS on Decision to Hold Series Return Until 2026

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach explained the decision to hold Morris Chestnut-starring Watson Season 2 until January 2026.

The good news? CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring hit series Watson will return for a second season of sleuthing and medical saves. The not-so-great news? Fans are going to have to wait a little longer for it, with the network holding the series from the fall schedule and setting it up to return in January 2026. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach explained the reasoning behind the decision to hold the second season until January 2026. "We'll definitely be pushing viewers to binge it on Paramount+ in the meantime, but there truly was a lack of room on the schedule. You look at that schedule, there's no other real logical place for it." During the fall, CBS will use the show's Sunday night time slot to roll out EP Taylor Sheridan's music competition series The Road. It should also be noted that the network looks to avoid having scripted programming on Sunday nights at 10 pm due to potential NFL overruns.

When the series does return early next year, it does so to an impressive lineup, with Justin Hartley-starring Tracker and Luke Grimes-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff series Y: Marshals as its lead-in. "I'm fairly confident in 'Tracker' and 'Y: Marshals' being very, very big lead-ins for 'Watson.' 'Watson' does really, really well for us on streaming as well. So we expect that viewers who might not catch it at 10 o'clock will catch on streaming because it's had such a loyal fan base over on Paramount+. We think it's the best of both worlds," Reisenbach added.

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

