WBD Layoffs Could Hit Adult Swim, DC Comics, WBTV & More on Tuesday

With the merger of HBO Max & Discovery+ streaming services expected to happen in Summer/Fall 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and his team have been on cost-savings and cost-cutting bloodletting across the merged companies over the past few months in an effort to find $3B in savings. Unfortunately, based on sources speaking with The Hollywood Reporter this evening, it sounds like those efforts will include another round of layoffs on Tuesday, expected to hit a number of departments within the merged company. Though representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery and Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) declined to comment on THR's reporting, one area that's expected to be impacted is Channing Dungey's WBTV (which includes scripted, unscripted and alternative studios); as well as DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and other sections and other WBD divisions (though the Warner Bros. film group is not expected to be impacted at this time).

There had been rumblings of another round of layoffs over the past few weeks, but this Tuesday as that day was surprising to sources speaking with THR. The news comes close to two months after Casey Bloys' HBO Max & HBO teams saw 70 staff members laid off as part of the WBD's savings & restructuring plans. According to the details of the report, "Sources tell THR that lower-level executives may be the focus of the layoffs at WBTV. Other departments, like ad sales, are rumored to be looking to cut costs by 20 percent-30 percent through a combination of layoffs, travel and expense savings, and supplier cuts." Meanwhile, the proposed streaming services merger set for next year remains flying under the radar, with many wondering if HBO will remain in the revised title. Should THR's sources prove to be accurate, check with Bleeding Cool throughout the day on Tuesday as we offer updates and perspectives on what it could all mean.