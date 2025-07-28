Posted in: Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: Warner Bros, warner bros discovery

WBD's Post-Split Companies To Be Named Warner Bros, Discovery Global

Warner Bros. Discovery released details on the names and teams behind the post-split companies, Warner Bros and Discovery Global.

Back in June, word spread that Warner Bros. Discovery would be splitting into two companies: Streaming & Studios and Global Networks. David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was announced as leading the former, while Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was tapped to lead the latter. Now, we're learning the two companies official names and who will comprise the respective leadership teams. Here's a look:

Warner Bros. (previously "Streaming & Studios"): Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO and HBO Max (including international sports offering), Warner Bros. Games, Tours, Retail and Experiences, and studio production facilities in Burbank and Leavesden. David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as President and CEO. The leadership team will include:

Pam Abdy , Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

, Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Priya Aiyar , Chief Legal Officer

, Chief Legal Officer Casey Bloys , Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max

, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Bruce Campbell , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Mike De Luca , Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Channing Dungey , Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group

, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group Robert Gibbs , Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer James Gunn , Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios Lori Locke , Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer)

, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer) JB Perrette , CEO & President of Streaming and Games

, CEO & President of Streaming and Games Peter Safran , Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer (reporting to Perrette)

Discovery Global (previously "Global Networks"): Entertainment, sports, and news television brands, including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service, CNN's upcoming streaming service, and Bleacher Report (B/R). Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as President and CEO. The leadership team will include:

David Duvall , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Amy Girdwood , Chief People & Culture Officer

, Chief People & Culture Officer Ryan Gould , President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler)

, President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler) Anil Jhingan , Chief Development Officer

, Chief Development Officer Kasia Kieli , President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN

, President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN Fernando Medin , President, International

, President, International Scott Miller , President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler)

, President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler) Fulvia Nicoli , Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler)

, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler) Brian Rauch , Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford)

, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford) Luis Silberwasser , Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports

, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports Mark Thompson , Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide

, Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide Sue Underwald , Chief Legal Officer

, Chief Legal Officer Bobby Voltaggio , President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler)

, President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler) Fraser Woodford , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Gerhard Zeiler, President, US, UK & Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer

"We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros. through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world," shared Zaslav. "Over the past several years, we have made important strides across the business, launching and investing in a profitable, global streaming service and reinvigorating our studios to return them again to an industry leading position. With our unmatched portfolio of storytelling IP coupled with our incredible creative partners, and now an executive team of proven, bold, and committed creative and corporate leaders, we are in a strong position to launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past."

Wiedenfels added: "As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming, our worldwide footprint for adults, kids, and families, and now the experienced and talented leadership team who will ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences."

Warner Bros. is currently searching for both the Chief Financial Officer and Chief People & Culture Officer roles, while Discovery Global is looking to hire a Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer.

