Wednesday Cast Confirms New Addams Family Member for Season 2

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday confirmed that Season 2 will introduce a new Addams Family member.

With fans clamoring for as much intel as they can get on the second season of Netflix & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday, we were curious to see what Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay) might have to offer during Netflix's global fan event TUDUM? Could it be something about what's ahead? Or maybe something previously unreleased from the first season? Actually, it was a chance for the four of them to field some fan theories and offer their thoughts – and make some news. As you're about to see in the following clip, it was confirmed that a new member of the Addams Family will be introduced during the second season. Who? Well, it's a little early for that…

Here's a look at Ortega, Doohan, Myers, and Sunday tackling your toughest Wednesday theories and letting you know if you're on the right track – or dead on arrival:

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Updates Season 2

Now, we learning some more thematic specifics when it comes to what viewers can expect with Season 2, thanks to a conversation between Ortega and Elle Fanning (Hulu's The Great) as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" interview series. "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," Ortega shared during the conversation. "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." With her new producing title for the second season, Ortega can now be a part of the creative process for the season right from the jump.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative," Ortega explained. "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier," Ortega continued. "And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

