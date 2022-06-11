Wednesday: Danny Elfman Says E01/E02 Scores Done, Ortega Is "Great"

As far as Geeked Weeks go (granted, there's only been two of them), this past week's virtual fan even lived up to the hype when it came to dropping news & preview for a ton of upcoming projects. One show, in particular, comes to mind: Tim Burton's "The Addams Family" spinoff Wednesday with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) & Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams). Not only did it help kick off festivities on Monday, but viewers were also treated to an official teaser introducing them to Ortega's title character. Five days later, it's back to business as we get an update from none other than the award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman. Announced back in December 2021 that they would be joining the production, Elfman penned the theme song and is busy scoring the project. And that's where our update comes in, with Elfman hitting social media to offer us the heads-up that he finished scoring the first two episodes this week.

"Just finished scoring the first two episodes of 'Wednesday' for [Tim Burton]. Coming soon to Netflix! Really fun. Wonderfully wicked. [Jenna Ortega] who plays Wednesday is great," Elfman wrote over a three-post Instagram series- now here's a look:

With the series premiering later this year, here's a look back at Ortega's Wednesday (along with a family friend) from the official teaser that was released earlier this week:

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also starring. In addition, Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast.

Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday attempting to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) are also part of the production team. Award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) will compose the score and pen the series' theme.