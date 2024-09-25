Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Jenna Ortega, wednesday

Wednesday Season 2 BTS Video: Jenna Ortega Hasn't Lost THAT Stare

Check out a fun behind-the-scene video with Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers from filming the second season of Netflix's Wednesday.

We don't know about you, but we left Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 feeling good about the second season of Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar and series star/EP Jenna Ortega's Wednesday. Not that we had any concerns, but it was nice being able to check out how things were going with the cast as filming rolled on (make sure to check out the special featurette that was released, waiting for you above). While our latest go-around update-wise also takes us behind the scenes, this one is all about having a little fun – with Emma Myers (Enid) asking us if we can watch her "bestie." Let's just say that if anyone was wondering if Ortega could still rock the "Wednesday's staring daggers through your heart" glare, you have nothing to worry about…

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes clip from filming with Ortega and Myers – followed by a look back at what else we know about the second season so far:

Wednesday Season 2: An Overview

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

Earlier this week, series star and EP Jenna Ortega checked in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show to share how things have been going with production on the second season of Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday now that she's an executive producer. But for this go-around, Ortega offered an update on filming while speaking with EXTRA alongside Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara in support of their film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

As for what's to come on "Wednesday," Jenna teased, "I have, like, really incredible set pieces, is what I would say… We've only done four episodes so far, but every episode has one strong, kind of outstanding scene or factor, which is kind of nice… This season just feels like we're getting a little bit more of an opportunity to do the things that we wanted to accomplish in the first one, maybe just didn't have the resources or faith. We just have a lot more trust this season."

