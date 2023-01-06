Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Posts on "Surreal" Season 2 Announcement Not long after we learned that the Netflix series would be back for a second season, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega commented on the news.

It's not so much that it was surprising that Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday received a green light for a second season. Even in the midst of uncertain streaming times, the "The Addams Family" spinoff series had critical praise and record-breaking streaming numbers to help it easily make its case. But while a lot of folks (us included) had high hopes for the streaming series, no one saw it doing the numbers that it did (and continues to do) in such a short period of time. Now, we're hearing from Ortega via social media, who's clearly processing all of it but still taking the time to thank everyone who helped make the second season move from a "What If…?" to a reality.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," said Gough and Millar in a statement. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first." Here's a look at Ortega reacting to the news via Twitter earlier today:

Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal https://t.co/cIeJLr9qwh — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) January 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Before the end of the year hit, Millar & Gough spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a rather extensive deep dive into "The Addams Family" spinoff. And while the full interview is definitely worth your time, there was one topic of particular interest that we wanted to pass along. With Nevermore Academy closed (at least, for now), Wednesday and her classmates will have the opportunity to explore their various relationships without the school as a distraction. Which could be both a good thing and a bad thing. "We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that's something that we're excited to explore," Gough explained.

The series co-showruner continued, "For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we're excited to explore now that Wednesday's dipped her toe into the friendship pool; what's that gonna look like? It's like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So it's like now, we do that. Then, the other thing that's really interesting is to continue to explore the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which, now that Morticia knows about the power, it has given her sort of an idea of how that's going to go. How is their relationship going to evolve?"