Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Shows "Wings of Death" No Mercy Checking in with Hot Ones, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega discussed the "The Addams Family" spinoff while showing the "wings of death" no mercy.

It would safe to say that Jenna Ortega is having a pretty good start to the new year. Already riding high on the success of Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Wednesday, the buzz is building for what might be in store for the second season of "The Addams Family" spinoff series. In addition, Ortega has the next installment of the popular horror franchise ready to hit screens, with Scream VI looking to take things in a bold new direction. And let's not forget that Ortega is set to host NBC's Saturday Night Live on March 11th (with musical guest The 1975). So with all of that running around & keeping busy, it's nice to see Ortega taking some time to stop & eat -but First We Feast's "Hot Ones" might not have been the kind of stop that fans had in mind.

With host Sean Evans once again serving as "Wings Ringmaster," the two cover a wide range of topics as the intensity of the "wings of death" continues to grow. When it comes to the Netflix series, Ortega discusses how she was able to balance giving viewers enough of the Wednesday Addams that they've grown to know over the years with her adding her own take to the character. In addition, Ortega shares what it was like working with Thing actor Victor Dorobantu during filming and their dynamic during filming & on the set. In addition, Ortega discusses working with Burton, her love of book collecting, and the Gen-Z tropes that need to go far, far away – here's a look:

Jenna Ortega on Wednesday S02 Writers' Room, Grueling Filming Cycle

During a Q&A panel earlier this month hosted by Netflix, Ortega was asked about the second season, and to no one's surprise, it was still too early to offer any details other than the writers' room is still "very fresh." As for what she would like to see, Ortega wants less of a focus on love triangles ("a weird thing to justify") and for the show to "just focus on her and her experiences." As for what it was like bringing the series to life, Ortega didn't mince words.

"It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment; my cello teacher was already waiting for me. It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend, if we weren't shooting the sixth day that week, it was 'All right, well then, we'll get your lessons in on that day,'" Ortega shared when describing how "free time" was just more time spent training for whichever skill was needed in front of the camera next. In fact, Ortega's fencing and cello lessons began several months before she flew out to Romania for the eight-month filming. "I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out. There's so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying," Ortega shared, citing her performance of "Paint It Black" as an example, a two-cello piece made to accommodate one that he learned even after having to change instructors with the move overseas.

"I didn't know where my hands were even supposed to go, and then I had to make two cellos come out of one cello, which was ridiculous," Ortega said, explaining that she wanted to do right by how she represented cellists. But as production rolled on and the filming schedule tightened, Ortega revealed that others had to step in to cover some scenes. "We started running out of time because Wednesday's in pretty much every scene. They had to start using stunt doubles or occasionally cello doubles if they didn't have time to get hands, but I was very adamant about being as well prepared as possible because I wanted them to be able to use myself because that's so much more believable if you could see your face," she added.