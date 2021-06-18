Wellington Paranormal Trailer: "Shadows" Spinoff Hits The CW This July

Executive producers Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's "What We Do In The Shadows" film spinoff series Wellington Paranormal will investigating the little things (and sometimes quite big things) that g bump in the night when it hits The CW and HBO Max this July. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Yates serve as executive producers, with The New Zealand Documentary Board producing. In February of this year, the third season of the popular series launched in New Zealand- with the series having been picked up by Sky in the UK and Fremantle distributing the series globally.

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two incurious police officers from the What We Do In The Shadows feature film, centering around Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), who both starred in the film. They are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. The series is set to premiere on The CW first starting Sunday, July 11- with each episode available to stream via the network's digital platforms and on HBO Max the following day (after the episode's debut of The CW). Now here's a look at the extended trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wellington Paranormal | Extended Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfhbvsnR9Y0)

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL follows the adventures of Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary, "What We Do In The Shadows") and Minogue (Mike Minogue, "What We Do In The Shadows"), hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu, "Savage"), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. A spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film "What We Do In The Shadows," from award-winning creators Jemaine Clement ("Flight of the Conchords") and Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit"), who serve as executive producers of the series with Paul Yates, WELLINGTON PARANORMAL is produced by The New Zealand Documentary Board.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WELLINGTON PARANORMAL Trailer Season 1 (2018) Taika Waititi Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApxbN3Bp6f4)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.