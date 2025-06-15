Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, opinion, trump

Were Rebekah Koffler's Words Just Too Intoxicating for FOX "News"?

While many passed on Trump's birthday parade, FOX "News" guest Rebekah Koffler made sure everyone knew just how great of a time she had.

Okay, let's get the obvious jokes out of the way first. Willy Wonka invited more people to win his chocolate factory than attended the military parade that Donald Trump threw for himself on Saturday (the one that was supposed to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday). More people are writing this post than those who attended the military parade that Donald Trump threw for himself on Saturday. More people watched Madame Web while the parade was running than actually attended the military parade that Donald Trump threw for himself on Saturday. But one person who appears to have a really, really good time during Trump's private party was former Defense Intelligence Agency officer and FOX "News" guest Rebekah Koffler, and she wanted FOX "News" viewers to know just how excited she was. FOX "News"? Not so much…

On Saturday night, FOX "News" talking heads Emily Compagno and Lawrence Jones had a chance to check in with Koffler for what proved to be an intoxicating interview. Keep in mind, the anchors' names are "Emily Compagno" and "Lawrence Jones," okay? "I'm so excited, Emily and Lucas Tomlinson," Koffler shared, so excited that she didn't know who she was even speaking with. "Everybody, like this, is incredible! Finally, the United States is back! I want to really thank all of our army, navy, and air force officers who've been sacrificing their lives, literally. Their families have been contributing to the mission," she continued, seemingly auditioning to replace Jeanine Pirro on The Five. "With our new Commander in Chief, Donald J. Trump, they are prioritizing America first. And I want to thank these officers for all of their sacrifices and all of the hardships that their families have endured. Lawrence Jones, you're doing….you're rocking man!"

Did Koffler have more to say? Yup. Was FOX "News" going to let her continue? Nope. Check out the video below, and you'll see the exact moment when Jones and Compagno jumped at the chance to thank her for her time and kill the interview before it got worse for everyone involved.

Fox News brings on Rebekah Koffler to talk about the military parade, but she seems to be heavily intoxicated so they cut away with quickness pic.twitter.com/QIbMAG4OL3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

