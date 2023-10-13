Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, Werewolf By Night

Werewolf by Night in Color Official Trailer, Key Art Poster Released

Here's a look at the trailer & poster for Michael Giacchino, Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Werewolf by Night in Color, debuting on October 20th.

A little more than a year after Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder) blew our minds with the black-and-white fright-fest that was Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Werewolf by Night, the Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) & Laura Donnelly (HBO's The Nevers, STARZ's Outlander)-starrer is returning to the streaming service in one week – but it's not going to look quite like it did last year. While viewers were treated to a taste of what the colorized world could look like at the end of the original, Marvel Studios' Special Presentation Werewolf by Night in Color will be bringing a much more colorful take on the special. To honor the occasion, we have a new key art poster to pass along – as well as an official trailer previewing the excellent work done in the colorizing process.

"It's hard to say," shared Giacchino in a recent interview when asked if he had a preferred version. "I think the original will always be the original. The vision from the beginning was to do this thing in black and white so that we could then do something different under the Marvel umbrella. To do something that hadn't been done before. I will always be appreciative that Marvel allowed me to do that. But I do love the color one just as much. And it's like two kids, like a brother and sister, that you're like, they're both great. They're both great." Now, here's the trailer for Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night in Color – set to hit Disney+ beginning on October 20th:

Now here's a look behind the scenes of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s original Werewolf by Night, where Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige makes the statement about the importance of the special for the MCU's future. Following that, Executive Producer Brian Gay discusses how the special is "peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU":

"I think one of the very cool things about the special is it's just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right? So there's not just the monsters that are part of 'Werewolf by Night,' but the ones that were up on the wall, there's some of that artwork as well. What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they've been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters," Gay shared with The Direct during a recent interview. And while there aren't any official plans in play, Gay is expecting future visits to the more horrific corners of the MCU. "I think, well, we don't know exactly where they'll pop up; next, the idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they're going to pop up again. You're going to see these guys in different ways, of course.

