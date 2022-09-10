Werewolf by Night Trailer Unleashed at D23 Expo; October Premiere Set

So all of those rumors you heard about Marvel Studios & Disney+'s still-untitled Halloween special that would focus on "Werewolf by Night"? The one starring Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) & Laura Donnelly (HBO's The Nevers, STARZ's Outlander) and directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder)? Well, it was not only confirmed during today's D23 Expo 2022 event, but we also have our first key art poster and an official trailer that definitely vibes differently than anything we've seen before. Think classic, old-school horror with a modern twist.

With the "special presentation" set to hit Disney+ on October 7th, here's the official trailer for Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night:

When we discuss "Werewolf by Night," there are two versions to consider. In 1972's Marvel Spotlight #2, Jack Russell and his family's history of lycanthropy were first introduced- with Russell using his powers to fight big bads. Now let's flash ahead nearly 50 years (47, to be precise) to Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) #1, which introduced the Taboo, Scot Eaton & Benjamin Jackendoff-created Jake Gomez. Gomez is a descendant of the Native American tribe Hopi that was cursed with lycanthropy. As for Donnelly, there was also some speculation that she could either be a new character or Nina Price, Russell's niece who not only carried the Lycan gene but was also bitten by a vampire- turning her into Vampire by Night.

Speaking exclusively with ComicBook.com last month, Giacchino not only confirmed that he's helming the special but also how excited he is about the project."I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it. Everyday, I've been having fun working on it, and we're in the middle of it," Giacchino revealed. "Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there." Now let's see if we learn more this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)…