Westworld: Evan Rachel Wood Still Doesn't Know Series' REAL Ending

Westworld series star Evan Rachel Wood isn't thrilled with how the HBO series ended - and still can't find out how it REALLY would've ended.

At this point & time a year ago, we were about to get the news that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's sci-fi drama Westworld had found life on Roku & Tubi. The move came two months after Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO pulled the plug on a fifth & final season – one that was reportedly being negotiated over shortly before the news broke – and pulled the series completely from HBO Max. While the Season 4 finale, "Que Sera Sera," could easily serve as a series finale (though a wee bit cliffhanger-ish), it was clear that there was a better-defined series finale planned before the plug was pulled. If you're a fan and you're finding the lack of closure frustrating, just imagine how Evan Rachel Wood feels.

"It was devastating in a lot of ways because, first of all, they don't tell us where the show is going. We were just always told, 'We know how the show ends,' when we started," Wood shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "They weren't writing it as we went along. They had an idea, and we were all just on a bed of nails waiting to see and hear what the conclusion of this was. What it all meant. We didn't get to have that, and so after building an arc and a character for almost 10 years and not getting the payoff at the end to see where it was all going — I think for us and the audience, it was awful in a lot of ways."

Before you ask? Yes, Wood did check in with Nolan and Joy to get a sense of where things might've gone – but to no avail. "I asked the creators after we got canceled, 'Can you please just tell me how you're going to end?' And they wouldn't tell me [laughs]. I think because, I don't know, maybe somehow, someway, in some iteration we'll get to finish it, but I still don't know. It does still keep me up at night," Wood added.

Westworld Star James Marsden: Series Ending Was "Disappointment"

Someone else disappointed by the series ending was James Marsden (Teddy), who returned in the fourth & unexpectedly final season. "I'd be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended 'Westworld' wasn't a disappointment," Marsden shared during an interview with Rolling Stone. "I'm never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish."

Marsden continued, "I love this 'Westworld' family. It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I also would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan. I totally understand it's an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense; I just wish it was about more than financial success." That said, the actor holds out some hope that the full story could still find its way onto screens. "Who knows, maybe there's some world where it can get completed somehow. Maybe that's just wishful thinking because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to," Marsden added.

