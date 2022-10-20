Westworld Season 5: "Conversations" For Final Season; Fallout Update

If you've been following our television coverage over the past few weeks, then you probably had a chance to check out the trailer for EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy's Amazon series The Peripheral. But Nolan & Joy have a lot more irons in the fire than just that, with the duo offering brief but interesting updates on two of them. First, the fate of HBO's award-winning sci-fi drama Westworld, which recently wrapped its fourth season. And then there's the duo's team-up with Amazon Studios & Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) for a series adaptation of the "Fallout" video game franchise. Here's a look at what the duo had to say regarding both projects during an interview with Variety:

"Westworld": Though "conversations" are still ongoing with HBO, Nolan confirmed that a fifth season would also be the show's final season: "We had always conceived of a fifth and final season. We're still in conversations with the network."

"Fallout": Having "just spent the summer filming the first two episodes of their adaptation," the duo was tight-lipped when it came to when the series would take place and how much backstory we would see. That said, they sound psyched by what they've seen… and they think others will, too: "Can't talk about "Fallout" just yet except to say that we're very, very excited. And we think the fans of the game will be very excited, too.": Nolan

With Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) on board as co-showrunners and Nolan on board to direct the Fallout pilot, viewers can look forward to seeing Walton Goggins (aka Ghoul), Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. Nolan and Joy will executive produce alongside Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. "'Fallout' is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios," Joy and Nolan said in a statement when the project was first announced.

The franchise's origin dates back to 1997 and is set in a world in which the future that we sew coming in the 1940s collides with the nuclear war realities of 2077, with Joy and Nolan looking to reflect "the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation's utopian ideal of a better world through nuclear energy" by maintaining the games "harsh tone" while making sure it's still "sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies" that game players expect.