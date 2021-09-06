What If…? Episode 5 Goes Marvel Zombies Character Profile Key Art

Wow, have things taken a darker turn as the first season of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? rolls into its fourth episode this Wednesday. Things kicked off pleasant enough with focuses on Captain Carter and T'Challa, Star-Lord. But after that? Well, things took more of an American Horror Story turn as we watched the original Avengers line-up get picked off and then bared witness to Dr. Stephen Strange's descent into rage and heartbreak as he looks to reverse a tragedy by any means necessary. Well, things aren't going to get any cheerier this week, with the show's character key art profile honor going to Marvel Zombie versions of Captain America and Hawkeye- as you're about to see for yourselves below:

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August 11th from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

