What If…?: "Mini-Studio" Only Beginning of Marvel's Animation Future

Disney+ and Marvel Studios will be venturing from the world of live-action to the world of animation beginning Wednesday, August 11, with Marvel Studios' What If …?, a reimagining of events you only thought you knew throughout the history of the MCU. And if Victoria Alonso, executive VP of film production at Marvel Studios, has her way? That's only the beginning of the MCU's animated future. Speaking with Variety Senior Editor of Culture and Events, Marc Malkin, at this year's NALIP Media Summit, Alonso made it clear that the reality-twisting animated anthology series is only the tip of the iceberg. "We're going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well," Alonso said. "We're super excited about animation, which is my first love" while teasing that "a few other shows" of the more animated variety will be hitting screens before the end of the year.

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities when Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If…?, premieres on August 11 (with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+):

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August 11th from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Ant-Man and as Hank Pym Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Black Panther and as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

