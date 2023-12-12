Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, season 2, what if, X-Men '97

What If…? S02 Event Brings X-Men, Wakanda, Spider-Man Series News

Monday night's What If...? Season 2 screening also included looks at X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man & Eyes of Wakanda.

Article Summary What If...? Season 2 screening unveils two new episodes and upcoming releases.

Marvel reveals Eyes of Wakanda and previews X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Upcoming What If...? episodes explore alternate realities with Nebula, Happy Hogan, and more.

Marvel's animated series What If...? to feature a stellar returning voice cast.

Marvel Studios spotlighted animation in a big way on Monday night, hosting a screening of two all-new episodes of Disney+'s upcoming What If…? Season 2. With the second season set to hit screens in ten days, EP Brad Winderbaum (head of streaming, television & animation for Marvel Studios), director/EP Bryan Andrews, writer/EP AC Bradley, and writer/producer Matthew Chauncey took part in a Q&A where they not only offered more insight into the anthology series but also dropped some other big animation news. In a sizzle reel that was screened, Eyes of Wakanda was first revealed. Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story. In addition, footage from X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously "Spider-Man: Freshman Year") were also included in the preview. Here's a photo gallery from the event:

Here's a look at the second season trailer, season overview, and overviews for the episodes screened during the event – with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? Season 2 arriving on December 22nd (with one new episode dropping daily):

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Season 2 Episode 1: "What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?": In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of "Infinity War," Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father's shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops.

Season 2 Episode 3: "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?": When Justin Hammer lays siege to Avengers Tower during the annual holiday party, there's only one person left on site to stop him—Happy Hogan. But in setting out to prove his hero chops, Iron Man's errand boy may end up transforming himself in more ways than one.

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? features episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley.

