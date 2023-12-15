Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, season 2, what if

What If…? Season 2: Marvel Studios Posts Episode Titles, Drop Dates

Here's a rundown of the episode titles and the daily release dates for the second season of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' "What If...?"

Article Summary Marvel's "What If...?" Season 2 release begins December 22 with daily episodes.

Season explorations include a "1602" theme and familiar faces like Nebula and Hela.

The Watcher returns to guide viewers through twists of iconic MCU moments.

Directors like Bryan Andrews shape the season, with AC Bradley as head writer.

With only a week to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s upcoming What If…? Season 2 begins dropping daily episode goodness into our stockings, we're getting a look at what viewers can expect from the animated series. Except this time around, we're not looking at a teaser, a trailer, or some preview images. Instead, we have a rundown of the season's episodes and the specific days that they will be dropping – including the "1602"-themed episode, Strange-Supreme, Captain Carter/Hydra Stomper, and more:

Here's a look back at the holiday-themed teaser that was released earlier today, followed by an official season overview, the second season trailer, and overviews for the episodes that screened during a press event earlier this week – with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? Season 2 arriving on December 22nd (with one new episode dropping daily):

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Season 2 Episode 1: "What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?": In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of "Infinity War," Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father's shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops. Directed by Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey.

Season 2 Episode 3: "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?": When Justin Hammer lays siege to Avengers Tower during the annual holiday party, there's only one person left on site to stop him—Happy Hogan. But in setting out to prove his hero chops, Iron Man's errand boy may end up transforming himself in more ways than one. Directed by Bryan Andrews and written by A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey.

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? features episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley.

