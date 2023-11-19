Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, mcu, preview, season 2, trailer, what if

What If…? S02: Neil Gaiman Not Involved with "1602"-Themed Episode

Neil Gaiman confirmed he wasn't involved in What If...? Season 2 regarding the "Marvel 1602"-themed episode. Will the creators get credited?

Article Summary Neil Gaiman confirms no involvement in What If S02's 1602-inspired episode.

Marvel's What If...? S02 drops daily episodes from December 22nd.

New superhero Kahhori debuts, blending Mohawk culture with the MCU.

What If...? collaborates with Mohawk Nation for cultural authenticity.

Last week confirmed the rumblings that had been getting louder over the past few weeks. The second season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? is set to hit our screens in a very unique way. Are we getting a binge drop for the holidays? Nope. So, we're getting weekly drops, then? Nope. The studio & streamer will be dropping daily gifts for nine straight days – and they dropped an official trailer & key art poster to make it all official. While there was a lot to take in from the trailer, fans noticed that the season appears to be taking a trip back in time with an episode at least inspired by Marvel Comics' Marvel 1602. Written by Neil Gaiman and penciled by Andy Kubert, with digital painting from Richard Isanove, the eight-issue limited series placed popular characters like the X-Men, Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and others in the Elizabethan era where the universe is being threatened by a mysterious force. But now comes an even bigger question. Will the creators get the credit in the episode? In a response on Bluesky, Gaiman shared that last week was "the first I've heard of it" when it comes to the MCU series being inspired by his limited series. In a more recent follow-up, Gaiman confirmed that while he was "looking forward to seeing it," he's not involved in it.

Here's a look at the second season trailer & overview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? Season 2, arriving on December 22nd – with one new episode dropping daily:

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

What If…? Season 2 Introduces All-New Marvel Superhero Kahhori

Back in March, we were formally introduced to the all-new Marvel superhero, Kahhori. In the upcoming animated chapter, the series looks to answer the question of what would happen if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America. Taking on a new life & a new mythology, the Tesseract transforms a lake into a gateway to the stars – leading Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman, on a quest to discover her power. Written by Ryan Little (What If…?), the episode was created in collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation (including historian Doug George & Mohawk language expert Cecelia King) to ensure cultural authenticity. The story takes place in the Mohawk language and is informed by the history of the Akwesasne region in what is now upstate New York.

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical and will give the viewers a new, challenging, and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking. The episode is exceptional in another sense–it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment," shared George.

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones. Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever," Little added.

Director Bryan Andrews (What If…?), Executive Producer A.C. Bradley (What If…?, Ms. Marvel), Story Editor Matthew Chauncey (What If…?), and the entire production team also worked with members of the Mohawk Nation to design Kahhori's look and environment, and to help incorporate traditional Mohawk music to use in the score.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!