Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, what if

What If…? Season 3 Preview Released; Daily Episodes Begin Dec. 22

With daily episodes dropping on Disney+ beginning December 22nd, here's a new look at Marvel Animation's What If...? Season 3.

After ending the multiversal threat of Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) wrapped up the second season of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s What If…? by asking the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) to show her what else the multiverse has to offer. Thanks to a new trailer that was released earlier today by Marvel Studios previewing what's to come on Disney+, we not only got a new look at the third and final season of the MCU anthology series What If…?, but we also learned that daily episodes will release beginning on December 22. In fact, we also have Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025 – we told you it was an impressive lineup. Speaking of lineups, don't forget that the final run will include Riri Williams/Ironheart, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Vision (White), and Warlock (and probably some surprises).

With a third and final season on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? featured episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!