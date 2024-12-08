Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Animation, what if

What If…? Season 3 Teaser: An Epic Final Dive Into The Multiverse

Arriving on December 22nd, a new teaser for Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If...? Season 3 promises an epic final run that ends it all.

With only two weeks to go until the epic animated series ends its run after three seasons, we're getting a new look at what the third and final season of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…? has to offer. After shutting down the multiversal threat posed by Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) wrapped up the second season by asking the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) to show her what else the multiverse has to offer. Apparently, it involves a whole lot of new and returning faces and possibly one of the greatest threats that the multiverse has ever faced.

Marvel's What If…? Season 3 brings the culminating adventure through the multiverse – as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles – with Season 3 featuring fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson (yup, Anthony Mackie), The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder (!!!), and many more. Now, here's the latest look at the third and final season of the animated anthology series (Don't forget! The final run starts streaming on December 22nd, with a new chapter dropping daily for eight straight days):

In two weeks, prepare for the epic new season that ends it all.#WhatIf Season 3 arrives December 22 on @DisneyPlus. Catch a new episode daily for 8 days! pic.twitter.com/nvet5oYmYK — What If…? (@whatifofficial) December 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!