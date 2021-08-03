What If…? Teaser Wants Viewers to "Ask The Question" Next Week

Next Wednesday, Jeffrey Wright's all-seeing The Watcher opens up a multiverse of alt-MCU possibilities when Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? takes over Wednesdays beginning August 11th. Earlier today, we covered Dave Bautista bluntly explaining why he wasn't returning to voice Guardian of the Galaxy member Drax (to James Gunn's surprise). But this time around, the focus shifts back to those who are voicing the animated anthology with a new teaser that wants viewers to "Ask The Question".

For a look at the infinite possibilities that await viewers beginning this month, here's a new look at a series where one question can change everything, What If…?:

In an interview with EW, Wright reveals what he enjoyed most about bringing the character to life for the streaming series, what his favorite episode of What If…? was, and what it was like listening to the late Chadwick Boseman's final T'Challa performance.

On What He Liked Best About Playing The Watcher: "He's described as the most dramatic being in all the multiverse when he first appears in Fantastic Four in 1963 on the cover of the comic book, so this idea of the most dramatic being in anyone's imagination gives you a lot to play with. I love the idea of just being able to be theatrical and a little over the top and at the same time kind of subtle with the language. That's always fun," Wright explained.

On His Very "Strange" Favorite "Episode: "I was really taken by the Doctor Strange episode, which you will see when you get there. For some reason, it just really pulled at my emotions. [Laughs] And as well, it becomes a story of interest to The Watcher too, so in that way, we kind of see things from a similar perspective.," Wright answered. "So yeah, check out the Doctor Strange one when it comes. When you land on that one, you'll land in a place where I sat up even further in my seat."

On Hearing Chadwick Boseman's Final T'Challa: "I was really moved to hear Chadwick Boseman voice T'Challa again as he does in the show. I actually first met him when Black Panther was being introduced at Comic-Con. We saw each other from time to time after that and just to watch him grow as an actor and watch him take on this character, to see what that character meant, and to understand that he was doing that while facing serious challenges, I just find to be on the level of heroism that Black Panther himself is on," Wright revealed. "So to be a part of just a little bit of what some of his last work is is really special. And I can't wait for folks to just hear him."

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August 11th from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Ant-Man and as Hank Pym Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Black Panther and as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

