What We Do in the Shadows EP Kyle Newacheck Talks S04, Teases S05

Season four of What We Do in the Shadows provided some major developments from Nadja's vampire nightclub (Natasia Demetriou), Lazlo (Matt Berry) trying to be a dad to an exponentially growing Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and the ongoing contentious relationship between Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). The season finale saw Colin grow up to his adult form, the vampire nightclub burned asunder, and Guillermo turning to the outside to get turned, finally giving up Nandor. While promoting the indie sci-fi buddy comedy I'm Totally Fine from Decal, actor, writer, director, and EP Kyle Newacheck spoke to Bleeding Cool about his favorite season four moments of the FX comedy and what little he can review going into season five.

Kyle Newacheck on What We Do in the Shadows Fav Season 4 Moments & Season 5 Focus

Bleeding Cool: With season four of 'What We Do in the Shadows,' there was a shift with the whole vampire nightclub thing and obviously with the development growing Colin Robinson. How do you feel it stacks to the rest of the series?

Newacheck: Season four was one of, if not the greatest season of television I've been a part of. The way that that season turned out is top-tier. I say that with love because there's the first season of 'Workaholics' that forever changed everything, I enjoyed season four of [What We Do in the Shadows]. I got so hard on the baby Colin Robinson and the Laszlo stories because I'm a new dad. When you're looking at something that's challenging through absurdity, you're tackling real emotions and feelings but through the absurd lens of sci-fi or fantasy. I just love that Matt Barry and Mark did a fantastic job on that storyline.

What can you tease about season five?

You know how we do it with 'Shadows.' We like to keep a lot of it in the "shadows." I can tell you I got back from directing my episodes a few days ago. We're back out there shooting right now, and we're doing some more exploration. There's a lot of character exploration still going on and a lot of really fun…what I would call "romps," where you have these really fun excursions, and you're using the characters we haven't seen together before, but some really fun stuff coming down the pike.

I'm Totally Fine, which also stars Jillian Bell, Natalie Morales, Guillen, Cyrina Fiallo, Blake Anderson, and Karen Maruyama, is in theaters, digital, and on-demand. What We Do in the Shadows season five is currently filming.