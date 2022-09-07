What We Do in the Shadows S04E10 Review: The More Things Don't Change

As it stands from last week's episode of What We Do in the Shadows: things seem long way past the line of okay, for once making us wonder if we can come back from where we are at. We have reached a very toxic impasse between Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak), who crossed quite a few lines— hell, he skipped, ran, leaped… not sure which would fit best, but damn, does Nandor have quite a few things to work over with a counselor. Baby Colin (Mark Proksch) has grown into a teenager, it seems, and blames Laszlo (Matt Berry) for ruining his life and now refuses to perform. And Nadja (Natasia Demetriou)? Well… her dream vampire nightclub seems to have reached its end after not having its number one star, Colin, perform anymore.

In the fourth season finale of "Sunrise, Sunset," things start off a bit tense but seem pretty normal. The opening song seemed pretty foreboding. to be honest. Nadja is trying to keep her nightclub afloat with help from The Guide (Kristen Schaal). While Laszlo deals with rebellious Colin, who still just wants to smash holes into everything, acting up and being pretty intense, he definitely seems to feed on them after riling them up. He also seems to like The Guide, he even burnt a CD for her! Though Laszlo finally explains to Colin what he truly is: an energy vampire.

I think the vampire that has grown on me the most has been Laszlo with how close he got to Colin to make his last days better and how he took to Baby Colin in hopes of making a better energy vampire out of him… granted, we can argue that even though he has the best intentions sometimes, his methods are not always the best… or ever. Though, we get to see the reason why Colin felt the need to smash holes into his walls and discover old Colin's office hidden within the walls. As he farted, all I could think was we are on our way to normalcy. His hair starts slowly falling, and he finds a pair of glasses… and Colin is back. With this, his memories and he is back to managing the house repairs; however, he confesses to a very heartbroken Laszlo that he does not remember anything from the past year.

We also see Nadja finally realizing her club is coming to an end and deciding to burn everything without thinking. However, she did not account for two things: the blood sprinklers finally working and her office burning up along with all the money she had stashed. Which turned out to be a moot point since they have enough money in their savings now that Colin is back with their bank account.

This has been the first time in the four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows that I have felt there was a line crossed that we might not quite be able to come back from this time around. While I equate Nandor with Sheldon a lot in their lack of social awareness, I feel Nandor still has some awareness when it comes to how his actions affect others. It has not been possible to really get past this one this week. However, while Guillermo seems to act normal, there is a darkness-slash-depression that we see lingering throughout the episode as he keeps pointing out that things never change. Though in the end, he comes to the realization that nothing in the house will change unless he changes it, and that he seems to be determined to do: he leaves the house and brings money to his friend Derek (Chris Sandiford) in exchange for being turned into a vampire.

While it was a much more subdued episode than I expected: a lot did happen, and man, what a cliffhanger we were left on. I love the confidence that Guillermo has been sporting, and I would really love to see him be turned into one. Though I do wonder if that could happen or if his slayer instincts would kick in and not let himself be bitten. And then there's the matter of how it would impact the show's overall dynamic. This season did not miss a beat for a second… no matter how much I currently dislike Nandor. I wonder if there might be repercussions in the upcoming fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows, and I already cannot wait to see what is to come.

