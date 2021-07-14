What We Do in the Shadows S03: Nandor Experiences VR (Vampire Reality)

Almost a week-to-the-day that FX offered viewers some early looks at what they can expect from the show's highly-anticipated third season, the cable network releases a new teaser for What We Do in the Shadows. Heading into the season, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) must figure out what to do now that they know Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a top-shelf vampire hunter-killer- and now that they have a new power status among the vampire community. But that's not all, with everything from Colin's 100th birthday and werewolf kickball to wellness cults and Nandor fangs-deep in some kind of "external life crisis." And it's Nandor who's the focus of the first teaser, as he looks to inject a little sunshine and happiness into his life via VR. But once reality kicks in via an unmoving wall, Nandor learns the hard way that "VR" actually stands for "Vampire Reality."

Now's here's a look at an official teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows, set to return to the cable network for its third season on Thursday, September 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | VR – Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjKiM-Hz4Qs)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.