What We Do in the Shadows S03: Nandor's Mirror Problem; New Key Art

Viewers of What We Do in the Shadows are now less than a month away from the third season return of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). To make the days feel like they're going by quicker, the folks over at FX have begun rolling out key art and teasers with hints at what's to come. Dealing with the reality of their roommate being a world-class vampire hunter (and the possible benefits that could come from that) and their new status within the vampire community, our fearsome fivesome have a lot on their plate this season. From Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, and wellness cults, to Nandor being fangs-deep in a kind of "external life crisis", it looks like there will be more than enough going on to keep them grounded (we hope). But for now, we get a chance to appreciate the crew enjoying a moonlight drive. Well, at least Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja are enjoying it. Colin and Guillermo? Ummm… not so much (followed by a banner with more shades be sported):

And here's a look at Nandor explaining the problematic mirror that he wants Guillermo to list for sale online… though we're thinking the problem isn't with the mirror:

mirror mirror on the wall whose the best familiar of them all? #ShadowsFX returns Sept 2 on FX. Streaming next day #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/t30VhjD1CI — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) August 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the full clips of Guillermo proving to have the patience of a vampire-slaying saint when he helps his roommates engage in a little decluttering in this extended look at FX's What We Do in the Shadows– returning on September 2nd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Yard Sale – Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xB62i4KraoM)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | VR – Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjKiM-Hz4Qs)

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.