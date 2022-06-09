What We Do in the Shadows S04: Guillén & Novak Stake Out Disneyland

So how are all of you fans of FX's What We Do in the Shadows feeling about things? We're assuming pretty damn good, what with a new season taking flight on July 12 and the series having been picked up for fifth and sixth seasons. That means viewers will have at least three more seasons to spend with Laszlo (Matt Berry), (Baby) Colin (Mark Proksch), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak). So what better time for Guillén to take Novak out for a day at the park? Well, more like an amusement park. But not just any amusement park. We're talking Novak's first time checking out Disneyland… and all the soul-crushing rides that have some of us still in therapy to this day.

Here's a look at Guillén's Instagram posts sharing a look at the day he and Novak had at Disneyland (and you really do want to make sure you check out the close-ups of the facial reactions in the second one):

With all of that in mind, we have a look at an official teaser for What We Do in the Shadows offering us our first looks at how the nightclub scene is shaping up… and to be honest? It looks like it's doing them some good…

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.