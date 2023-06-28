Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx networks, Harvey Guillén, season 5, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S05: Guillén TikTok Looks; Novak Food Coma

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén shared BTS looks at the Season 5 promo shoot - including Kayvan Novak in an apparent food coma.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) re-enter our lives with the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, we're hitting the pause button on previewing the season. Instead, we have a look at how the promo shoots for the new season came together (like the key art poster below, for example) – courtesy of Guillén. While the entire video is definitely worth checking out (we're big fans of the family group shot near the end), a special highlight was seeing Novak succumb to a food overdose and nearing a food coma.

Here's a look at what Guillén had to share via TikTok on how things went down with the promo shoot:

And here's a look back at the newest teaser, released earlier this week – followed by what we know about the season so far:

And here's the official trailer & season overview for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX on July 13th:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!